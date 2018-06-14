Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 64,205 Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,393 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,205 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.35% of Tableau Software Inc Class A worth $22,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 18.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,797 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DATA stock opened at $101.30 on Thursday. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $102.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Tableau Software Inc Class A’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elissa Fink sold 50,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 988,061 shares of company stock valued at $91,526,607 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DATA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

