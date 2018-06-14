Allianz SE (AZSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

AZSEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Allianz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allianz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZSEY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $21.02. 358,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,149. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $31.54 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. Allianz’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

