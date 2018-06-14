AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE2) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE2) traded up 38.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $44,930.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 8,200,310 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

