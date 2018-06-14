Alphacat Price Tops $0.0049 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Bibox and Kucoin. Alphacat has a total market cap of $13.81 million and $355,809.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00606986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00225287 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00093170 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

