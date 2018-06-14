Altria (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Altria worth $99,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Altria in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria by 1,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altria news, Director Mark Newman bought 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria traded down $0.03, reaching $56.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 5,595,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,372,024. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Altria has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Altria had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Altria will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Altria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altria from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Altria in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Altria Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

