AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

AMC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.77. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $88,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,041.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 445.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

