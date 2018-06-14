AMC Networks (AMCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AMC Networks by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in AMC Networks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. 12,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,510. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 355.26% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

