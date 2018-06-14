AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (AMCX) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $67.55

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.55 and last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 1782596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCX. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.56 million. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 355.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. analysts predict that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock news, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

