Amedisys Inc (AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will report $403.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.00 million. Amedisys reported sales of $378.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $399.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $66.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $68.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 11,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $786,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 239,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,209. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $77.65.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

