AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.29), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $757.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.98 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

NASDAQ UHAL traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $350.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,343. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $317.42 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th.

A number of research firms have commented on UHAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a ?do-it-yourself' moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

