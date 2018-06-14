Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ameren (AEE) to Equal Weight

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 6th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE:AEE opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $322,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $169,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,644,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,851,000 after purchasing an additional 144,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,519,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,484,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,971,000 after acquiring an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,180,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,612,000 after acquiring an additional 650,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

