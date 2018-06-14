Ameren (AEE) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Ameren traded up $0.61, reaching $56.37, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,619,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,553. Ameren has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $322,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 18.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 41.0% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 33.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ameren by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,163,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,517,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

