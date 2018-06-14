American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 101.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.72.

In related news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 646,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,079,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $233,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 675,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,548,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. 4,019,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.56. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 92.63%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

