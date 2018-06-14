American Axle (AXL) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

American Axle (NYSE: AXL) is one of 45 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Axle to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get American Axle alerts:

This table compares American Axle and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle 4.92% 28.46% 5.30% American Axle Competitors 2.50% 19.43% 5.77%

Volatility and Risk

American Axle has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle’s peers have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of American Axle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Axle and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle $6.27 billion $337.10 million 4.54 American Axle Competitors $7.99 billion $497.54 million 13.08

American Axle’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Axle. American Axle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Axle and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle 2 3 7 0 2.42 American Axle Competitors 286 1319 1893 85 2.50

American Axle presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 6.37%. Given American Axle’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Axle is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

American Axle peers beat American Axle on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Axle

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears and shafts, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment produces thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, China, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.