NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NetApp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 30,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,042,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $295,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,820.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,558 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.69.

NetApp opened at $76.11 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

