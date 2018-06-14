American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Stake Lessened by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American International Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group opened at $54.70 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.22). American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Leonardi purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $128,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $128,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 4,800 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,888.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,730.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

