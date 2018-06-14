American International Group Inc. Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.72.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.94. 768,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,703. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $18,028,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 359,559 shares in the company, valued at $38,472,813. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $173,622.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,667 shares of company stock valued at $24,706,706. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

