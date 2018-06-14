American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Electro Scientific Industries worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Electro Scientific Industries by 723.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESIO opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $632.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $113.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Electro Scientific Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Electro Scientific Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

