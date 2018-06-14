American International Group Inc. Sells 3,727 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Nanometrics worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NANO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NANO opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $959.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Nanometrics had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NANO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Nanometrics news, SVP Rollin Kocher sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $32,681.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,683 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

