American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Northfield Bancorp worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter worth $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.38%. research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 1,752 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $28,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Jacobs sold 2,166 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $35,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,411.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,808. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.