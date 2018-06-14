Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 2.3% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $5,135,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Yum! Brands opened at $82.59 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $88.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

