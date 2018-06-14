American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, May 19th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Railcar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of American Railcar Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on American Railcar Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on American Railcar Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get American Railcar Industries alerts:

ARII traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 49,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $778.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 2.08. American Railcar Industries has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $42.52.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 30.23%. American Railcar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts predict that American Railcar Industries will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARII. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

Receive News & Ratings for American Railcar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Railcar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.