American States Water (AWR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of American States Water have outperformed its industry’s rally. The company’s strength lies in its extensive water rights and strong credit ratings. The company makes systematic investments to strengthen the existing infrastructure and pay regular dividend, owing to its strong cash flow generation capacity. In addition, new water rates will help boost its margins. American States Water’s earnings per share and total revenues in the first quarter were lower than expected. American States Water’s main drawback is its heavy dependence on a single state, California, for majority of its earnings. Plus, the company’s highly-regulated operations and risk of water contamination leading to an increase in operating costs could adversely impact its results. Aging water infrastructure is also a concern.”

Get American States Water alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised American States Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

American States Water traded up $0.83, reaching $56.13, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 122,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American States Water has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $55,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $28,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,670.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,611 shares of company stock worth $365,862. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American States Water by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American States Water (AWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.