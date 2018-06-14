Amgen (AMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.66. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $14.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.23. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.70.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $263,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $818,208. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 102.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in Amgen by 52.3% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 37,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $201.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Amgen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.