Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy opened at $18.95 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.39 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

