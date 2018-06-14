C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Holdings Boosted by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. C&J Energy Services comprises about 1.5% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. owned 0.13% of C&J Energy Services worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,592,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,591,000 after purchasing an additional 471,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,500,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,624,000 after purchasing an additional 535,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,856,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,303,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 335,410 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Tim Wallace sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CJ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on C&J Energy Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C&J Energy Services from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE CJ opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.36 and a beta of 0.90. C&J Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

