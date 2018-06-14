IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,229,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,729,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,232 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $108,490,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,511,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $226,301.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $643,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,376.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,851 shares of company stock worth $8,116,085 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. UBS Group raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

