Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

ADI opened at $101.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 17.72%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $904,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 5,209 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $494,125.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,085 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after acquiring an additional 94,402 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Analog Devices by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 80,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,636 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

