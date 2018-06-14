iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) Stake Lowered by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.81. 4,915,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,365. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd has a 1-year low of $113.72 and a 1-year high of $121.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.3587 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

