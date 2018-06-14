Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $329.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.55 million and the highest is $334.40 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $290.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.38 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 target price on Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

In related news, insider Paul Grinberg sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $786,213.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

