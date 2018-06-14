Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $948.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $991.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.95 million. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of Hubbell traded up $1.54, reaching $110.12, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 507,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,201. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 1,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland bought 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.19 per share, for a total transaction of $210,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

