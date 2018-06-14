Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (PRMW) to Post $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2018

Analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Primo Water reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 2.25%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Primo Water from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $538.41 million, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.17.

In other news, CFO David J. Mills sold 18,540 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $260,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mills sold 2,336 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,618 shares of company stock valued at $387,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply