Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (PRMW) to Post $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Primo Water reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 2.25%. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Primo Water from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $538.41 million, a P/E ratio of -60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of -0.17.

In other news, CFO David J. Mills sold 18,540 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $260,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mills sold 2,336 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,618 shares of company stock valued at $387,780 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

