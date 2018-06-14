Analysts Anticipate Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) to Announce ($0.06) Earnings Per Share

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Quest Resource an industry rank of 110 out of 10 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QRHC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quest Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of Quest Resource worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.82.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.90 million. analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides management programs to reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.