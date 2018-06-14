Analysts Anticipate RH (RH) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.03. RH posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,920%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised RH from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on RH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

NYSE RH traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64. RH has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $1,059,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at $932,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $1,561,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,329.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,306. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RH by 100.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 224,707 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

