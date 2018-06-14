Analysts Anticipate Sina Corp (SINA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) will announce $538.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sina’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $534.73 million. Sina posted sales of $358.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sina will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sina.

Get Sina alerts:

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $440.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.74 million. Sina had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.40%. Sina’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SINA shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sina from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Sina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Sina from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Sina opened at $90.39 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Sina has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $124.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sina by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sina by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Sina by 15.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Sina by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sina by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sina

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sina (SINA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.