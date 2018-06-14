Analysts Anticipate William Lyon Homes (WLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.25 Million

Equities analysts expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report $506.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.00 million and the highest is $508.50 million. William Lyon Homes reported sales of $422.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $373.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.28 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WLH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. William Lyon Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other William Lyon Homes news, COO Brian W. Doyle sold 15,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $436,999.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,334,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,037,000 after buying an additional 810,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,681,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,902,000 after buying an additional 537,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 188.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after buying an additional 394,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,767,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 347,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 316,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $974.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 5.10. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

