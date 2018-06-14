Analysts Expect Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advaxis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Advaxis reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advaxis.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 168.35% and a negative net margin of 1,041.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

ADXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Advaxis from $19.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 182.2% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 697,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 644,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 1,200.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 431,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 2,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 69,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 66,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 541,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,392. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advaxis (ADXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.