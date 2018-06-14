Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.06. 18,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,396. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 15,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $1,084,972.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

