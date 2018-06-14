Analysts Expect Conagra Brands (CAG) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect that Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Butler sold 12,092 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $449,580.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,046 shares of company stock worth $885,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,385,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,722,000 after buying an additional 1,935,790 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,837,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,579,000 after buying an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,376,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,210,000 after buying an additional 1,528,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,547,000 after buying an additional 225,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,742,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,648,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,543. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

