Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.82. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $785.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.15 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

In other news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.25, for a total transaction of $15,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,058,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,678 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,297,000 after purchasing an additional 714,414 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 821.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 347,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,674,000 after purchasing an additional 309,857 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 783,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,073,000 after purchasing an additional 306,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 277,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza traded down $0.16, reaching $248.21, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 318,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.12. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $166.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

