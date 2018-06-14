Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post $249.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.30 million and the highest is $251.93 million. Green Dot posted sales of $222.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.25 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Compass Point cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of Green Dot traded down $1.01, reaching $74.62, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 226,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,397. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.76. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Green Dot news, CAO Jess Unruh sold 5,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $396,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Streit sold 39,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $2,490,245.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,849,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,990,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,368,000 after purchasing an additional 172,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,422,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,309,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,764,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 562,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

