Analysts Expect Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.39. Horizon Pharma posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Horizon Pharma traded up $0.28, reaching $17.72, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,604,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Horizon Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $288,868.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 83,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,347,818.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,717 shares of company stock worth $1,907,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 74.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma in the first quarter valued at $156,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 11,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

