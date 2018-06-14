Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt (LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $989.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Leggett & Platt opened at $41.92 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, insider Karl G. Glassman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

