Analysts Expect Materion (MTRN) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Materion (NYSE:MTRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. Materion reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $48.00 price target on Materion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Materion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. 78,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,355. Materion has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 5,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 7,626 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $409,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,045 shares of company stock worth $794,483. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,788,000 after purchasing an additional 119,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

