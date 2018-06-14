Analysts Expect One Stop Systems (OSS) to Post ($0.04) EPS

Shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given One Stop Systems an industry rank of 91 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

One Stop Systems traded down $0.12, reaching $4.47, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,294. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 511,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.01% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

