Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $627.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $62.82. 808,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,176. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $452,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $618,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,815,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,043 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,574,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,376,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 807,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

