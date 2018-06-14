FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tiffany & Co. Increased by Analyst (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TIF. Loop Capital started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.55.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. opened at $136.02 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $137.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Pamela H. Cloud sold 55,402 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $7,285,363.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 699 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $93,393.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,850 and sold 73,657 shares worth $9,549,170. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $847,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,466,000 after purchasing an additional 287,224 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,436,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,322,000 after purchasing an additional 146,663 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,491,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 181,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,472,000 after purchasing an additional 626,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

