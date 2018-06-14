Analysts Issue Forecasts for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (TUWOY)

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.42. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.