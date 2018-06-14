Analysts Set $30.00 Price Target for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS)

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $32.97.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.30%. research analysts anticipate that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company operates through six segments: Shopping Malls, Offices and Others, Sales and Developments, Hotels, International, and Financial Operations and Others. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes.

