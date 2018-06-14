Analysts Set American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Price Target at $74.23

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE AEP traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Electric Power has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.18.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $50,203.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 977.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

